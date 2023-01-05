CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion swimming teams hosted Attica, Lafayette Central Catholic and Covington on Thursday.
In the girls meet, Lafayette Central Catholic won the team title with Attica second, Covington third and North Vermillion fourth. Emma Weir was fourth for the Falcons in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 32.43 seconds. Ashlyn Livengood won in diving (151.75) for Covington and was third in the 100 freestyle (1:11.53) and Lily Pigg was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:53.30).
In the boys meet, the Falcons was third to Attica and Lafayette Central Catholic. Owen Hazelwood was fourth in the 200 individual medley (3:58.30), while Austin Ball was third in the 100 freestyle (1:15.79) and Brandon Miller was fourth in the 500 freestyle (7:54.19).
The boys 200 yard medley relay team of Elle Spivey, Hazelwood, Miller and Ben Winland was third (2:33.75) while the 200 freestyle relay team of Ball, Spivey, Winland and John Clay was third (2:33) and the 400 freestyle team of Clay, Ball, Winland and Miller was second (5:36.62).
