VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central swim teams both lost to South Vermillion on Monday.
The girls team lost 100-76, but had seven first place finishes. Alydia Mellady won the 100 meter butterfly and 50 freestyle for the Mustangs, while Mary Rice won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Haley Webb won the 200 freestyle and Katie Dillon won the 500 freestyle. The 200 freestyle relay team of Rice, Allie Dotson, Josie Harshbarger and Mellady also won.
Chase Witsman won the 50 freestyle (22.88 seconds) and 100 freestyle (52.87) in the boys meet as the Mustangs lost 116-12.
The Mustangs will return to action Thursday, when they will face Attica and Covington.
