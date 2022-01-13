VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central swim teams both lost close matches to Lafayette Jefferson on Thursday with the boys losing 89-83 and the girls losing 83-80.
In the boys meet, Chase Witsman won the 50 (23.17) and 100 (52.77) freestyles for the Mustangs, while Dylan Songer won the 100 backstroke (1:12.14) and Ethan Mellady won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.23). The 200 medley relay team of Songer, Mellady, Noah Fruits and Eli Davis won in 1:59.78, while the 200 freestyle team of Mellady, Davis, Riley Nelson and Witsman won in 1:37.35.
Alydia Mellady won the 200 individual medley (2:46.90) and the 100 butterfly (1:15.98) in the girls meet, while Maddie Medley won in diving (154.60 points), Josie Harshbarger won the 100 backstroke (1:21.76) and Mary Rice won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.02). The 200 medley relay team of Harshbarger, Rice, Mellady and Emily Keeling won in 2:15.70 and the 200 freestyle team of Mellady, Rice, Medley and Haley Webb won in 1:57.73.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Lafayette Jefferson 89, 2. Fountain Central 83.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Gage Wells (LJ) 174.90
200-yard medley relay — 1. Fountain Central (Dylan Songer, Ethan Mellady, Noah Fruits, Eli Davis) 1:59.78
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Mellady, Davis, Riley Nelson, Chase Witsman) 1:37.35
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Lafayette Jefferson 3:37.15, 2. Fountain Central (Fruits, Songer, Nelson, Witsman) 3:56.70
200 freestyle — 1. Zach Seef (LJ) 1:57.65, 2. Hayden Kler (FC) 2:23.51
200 individual medley — 1. Will Renie (LJ) 2:12.83, 2. Fruits 2:26.37
50 freestyle — 1. Witsman 23.17
100 freestyle — 1. Witsman 52.77
100 butterfly — 1. Renie 58.91, 2. Fruits 1:00.48
500 freestyle — 1. Seef 5:08.54, 2. Nelson 5:49.19
100 backstroke — 1. Songer 1:12.14
100 breaststroke — 1. Mellady 1:18.23
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Lafayette Jefferson 83, 2. Fountain Central 80.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Maddie Medley (FC) 1:54.60
200-yard medley relay — 1. Fountain Central (Josie Harshbarger, Mary Rice, Alydia Mellady, Emily Keeling) 2:15.70
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Mellady, Rice, Medley, Haley Webb) 1:57.73
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Lafayette Jefferson 4:36.90, 2. Fountain Central (Medley, Keeling, Lexi Willoughby, Webb) 4:48.77
200 freestyle — 1. Chloe Louk (LJ) 2:11.80, 2. Webb 2:29.67
200 individual medley — 1. Mellady 2:46.90
50 freestyle — 1. Karley Troxell (LJ) 29.55, 3. Keeling 32.48
100 freestyle — 1. Troxell 1:04.85, 2. Medley 1:08.63
100 butterfly — 1. Mellady 1:15.58
500 freestyle — 1. Louk 5:43.39, 2. Rice 6:31.67
100 backstroke — 1. Harshbarger 1:21.76
100 breaststroke — 1. Rice 1:19.02
