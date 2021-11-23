CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys and girls swim teams had some highlights, but both teams lost to Crawfordsville on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Chase Whitsman won the 50-yard freestyle (22.8 seconds) and was third in the 100 (52.75) for the Mustangs, while Jacob Harshbarger won in diving (61.20) and Noah Fruits was second in the 200 individual medley (2:24.64) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.73).
The girls 200 relay team of Alydia Mellady, Marylee Muniz, Haley Webb and Maddie Medley won with a time of 2:08.70, while Mellady was second in the butterfly (1:23), Josie Harshbarger was second in the 100 backstroke (1:21.33), Webb was third in the 50 (30.97) and 200 (2:34.22) freestyle and Mary Rice was third in the 200 (2:48.33) second in the breaststroke (1:18.01)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.