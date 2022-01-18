VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central swim teams hosted Southmont and the Mustangs could not get past the Mounties.
The boys team lost by a close 72-69 score as Riley Nelson won the 200 yard (2:04.65) and 500 (5:51.43) freestyles for Fountain Central, while Noah Fruits won the 200 individual medley (2:22.40) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Nelson, Jacob Harshbarger, Nathan Solomon and Dylan Songer won in 4:21.35.
The girls team lost 104-49 with Mary Rice winning the 200 individual medley (2:47.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.77).
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Southmont 72, 2. Fountain Central 69.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Tyler Petroski (SM) 145.70
200-yard medley relay — 1. Southmont 1:57.84, 2. Fountain Central (Dylan Songer, Ethan Mellady, Noah Fruits, Eli Davis) 1:59.16
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Southmont 1:45.23, 2. Fountain Central (Davis, Ayden Donaldson, Fruits, Mellady) 1:47.98
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Riley Nelson, Jacob Harshbarger, Nathan Solomon, Songer) 4:21.35
200 freestyle — 1. Nelson 2:04.65
200 individual medley — 1. Fruits (2:22.40)
50 freestyle — 1. Trent Jones (SM) 23.59, 2. Davis 27.37
100 butterfly — 1. Jones 55.92, 2. Fruits 1:01.62
100 freestyle — 1. Tyler Petroski (SM) 1:00.48, 3. Davis 1:05.45
500 freestyle — 1. Nelson 5:51.43
100 backstroke — 1. Clay Allen (SM) 1:10.69, 2. Songer 1:15.45
100 breaststroke — 1. Logan Harman (SM) 1:16.03, 2. Mellady 1:17.92
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Southmont 104, 2. Fountain Central 49.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Emily Smith (SM) 167.20
200-yard medley relay — 1. Southmont 2:15.76, 2. Fountain Central (Josie Harshbarger, Mary Rice, Haley Webb, Emily Keeling) 2:18.67
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Southmont 2:00.50, 2. Fountain Central (Haley Webb, Emily Keeling, Mary Rice, Maddie Medley) 2:01.73
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Southmont 4:33.56, 2. Fountain Central (Webb, Marylee Muniz, Keeling, Medley) 4:52.97
200 freestyle — 1. Marley Jones (SM) 2:22.33, 3. Muniz 2:45.65
200 individual medley — 1. Rice 2:47.69
50 freestyle — 1. Emma Phillps (SM) 29.79, 3. Keeling 32.97
100 butterfly — 1. Adriana Smith 1:21.33, 4. Lexi Willoughby (FC) 1:33.57
100 freestyle — 1. Phillips 1:07.08, 2. Medley 1:07.30
500 freestyle — 1. Jones 6:25.68, 2. Webb 6:44.90
100 backstroke — 1. Bailey Barker (SM) 1:16.58, 2. Harshbarger 1:23.40
100 breaststroke — 1. Rice 1:21.77
