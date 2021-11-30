VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central swim teams both got wins on Tuesday against Benton Central at home.
The boys team won 91.5-66.5. Rile Nelson won the 200 yard freestyle (2:05.20) and the 500 freestyle (5:55.91)., while Noah Fruits won the 200 individual medley (2:24.97) and the 100 yard butterfly (1:01.07), Chase Whitsman won the 50 (23.06) and the 100 (52.22) freestyle races, Jacob Harshbarger won the 100 backstroke (1:15.98) and Ethan Mellady won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.92).
Also the 200 medley team (Harshbarger, Mellady, Dylan Songer and Fruits) won in 2:03.85, the 200 freestyle team (Whitsman, Songer, Fruits, Nelson) won in 1:44.07 and the 400 freestyle team (Nelson, Songer, Mellady, Whitsman) won in 3:59.29.
The girls team beat the Bison 84-71. Haley Webb won the 200 freestyle (2:35.30) and the 100 freestyle (1:07.72) while Alydia Mellady won the 50 freestyle (28.87), Josie Harshbarger won the 100 backstroke (1:19.87, Mary Rice won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.58) and Maddie Medley won diving (152.70).
The 200 freestyle team of Medley, Rice, Emily Keeling and Mellady won in 2:01.83 and the 400 freestyle team of Webb, Marylee Muniz, Mellady and Medley won in 4:43.94.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Fountain Central 91.5, 2. Benton Central 66.5.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Blayne Fox (BC) 119.80, 2 Jacob Harshbarger (96.65)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Fountain Central (Harshbarger, Ethan Mellady, Dylan Songer, Noah Fruits) 2:03.85
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Chase Whitsman, Songer, Fruits, Riley Nelson), 1:44.07
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Nelson, Songer, Mellady, Whitsman) 3:59.29
200 freestyle — 1. Nelson 2:05.20
200 individual medley — 1. Fruits 2:24.97
50 freestyle — 1. Whitsman 23.06
100 butterfly — 1. Fruits 1:01.07
100 freestyle — 1. Whitsman 52.22
500 freestyle — 1. Nelson 5:55.91
100 backstroke — 1. Harshbarger 1:15.98
100 breaststroke — 1. Mellady 1:19.92
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Fountain Central 84, 2. Benton Central 71.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Maddie Medley (FC) 152.70
200-yard medley relay — 1. Benton Central 2:14.62, 2. Fountain Central (Josie Harshbarger, Mary Rice, Haley Webb, Emily Keeling) 2:17.42
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Medley, Rice, Keeling, Alydia Mellady) 2:01.83
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Webb, Marylee Muniz, Mellady, Medley) 4:43.94
200 freestyle — 1. Webb, 2:35.30
200 individual medley — 1. Annemarie Wilson (BC) 2:37.49, 3 Rice 2:46.50
50 freestyle — 1. Mellady 28.87
100 butterfly — 1. Ainsley Honn (BC) 1:12.46, 2. Mellady 1:19.93
100 freestyle — 1. Webb 1:07.72
500 freestyle — 1. Wilson 6:24.54
100 backstroke — 1. Harshbarger 1:19.87
100 breaststroke — 1. Rice 1:19.58
