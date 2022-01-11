VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central swim teams took on Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday with the boys team winning 109-20 and the girls team lost 92-73.
Noah Fruits, Riley Nelson and Chase Witsman each won two events for the Mustangs in the boys' meet. Witsman won the 50-yard freestyle (23.19) and the 100 freestyle (51.22), while Fruits won the 200 individual medley (2:24.70) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.28) and Nelson won the 200 freestyle (2:05.49) and the 500 freestyle (5:52.91). Ethan Mellady won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.06) and Dylan Songer took the 100 backstroke (1:12.90)
The 200 medley relay team of Songer, Mellady, Fruits and Eli Davis won in 2:00.84, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Davis, Mellady, Nelson and Witsman won 1:41.23 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Fruits, Songer, Nelson and Witsman won in 3:58.41.
Mary Rice won the 200 IM (2:43.90) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.63) for the Mustang girls, while Marylee Muniz won the 200 freestyle (2:48.01)Alydia Mellady won the 100 butterfly (1:16.34) and Lexi Willoughby won the 500 freestyle (7:50.80). The 200 freestyle relay team of Rice, Haley Webb, Maddie Mellady and Alydia Mellady won in 2:00.58.
