Joe Brazas wasn’t expecting much in his first year of coaching the Westville girls basketball team, but he and the Tigers were able to get a reward for the season.
The Tigers won the Vermilion County Principals Association’s Sportsmanship Awards for Team Girls Basketball recently and Brazas said the team overcame a lot during the season.
“This was an learning experience with me being my first year coaching girls basketball and they were getting use to me and I was getting used to them,” Brazas said. “They put in 110 percent and other coaches might have saw that. The girls were out there fighting and one thing we prided ourselves on is not missing a game.
“The girls that I coached were fighters and they listened attentively to our game plan. There were some good teams in the conference and county this year. Hopefully with a year under my belt, we can get some more wins next year.”
Brazas also encouraged his players to make the end of games a chance to meet up and make friends with opposing players.
“I tell my girls to give it your all and nothing goes wrong when you do that,” Brazas said. “They shook the hands of the teams they played and started talking and took pictures with the other team. They are competitors for the 32 minutes, but after the game is over, there are a lot of hugs and laughter.”
Brazas said the team was surprised with the news but pleased with the honor.
“The girls were shocked when I told them the great news of being named this years’ Vermilion County Sportsmanship Award Winner,” Brazas said. “There were smiles on all of the teams’ faces as the news was recognized by many sports teams, athletes, coaches, and parents at the winter awards banquet. I was so proud of them.”
The Girls Individual Award went to Armstrong-Potomac’s Mattie Kennel, who according to coach Nick Hipsher, has had sportsmanship and leadership qualities for years.
“I’ve coached Mattie since she was in 4th grade. She’s always had a great attitude, been extremely coachable and a great teammate,” Hipsher said. “She was a leader on the team for sure. She was not a vocal leader as much as she was someone who led by her actions. She was a great competitor and would do anything I asked her to do.”
Hipsher also noted that she I can’t tell you how many times I saw Mattie pick up a teammate or an opposing player. There was one instance where she drew a foul and knocked the girl over and she apologized to the girl for knocking her over.
For the Boys team award, Hoopeston Area got the nod and coach Jerud Van Dyke said the Cornjerkers’ competitiveness was one of the keys for winning the award.
“There were probably a lot of instances where we were competitive for 3 to 3 and half quarters,” Van Dyke said. “If the game goes south and you can handle that with dignity and respect to your opponent and coaches, I think that goes a long way with something like sportsmanship.”
Van Dyke said even with a smaller roster, the Cornjerkers were always ready to compete and show respect.
“It is a matter of respecting your opponent no matter what they do as far as their skill level and respecting every individual player and official,” Van Dyke said. “After that we can only control that we can control.”
The Individual Boys Basketball award went to Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Jace Bina.
The winners are selected from the Vermilion County Principals Association Sportsmanship Committee in a meeting.
Other nominees for the girls individual award were Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Sophia Rome, Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Ally Cobble, Hoopeston Area’s Klaire Pilcher, Oakwood’s Ali Reed, Salt Fork’s Macie Russell and Westville’s Chloe Brant.
Nominees for the boys award was Armstrong-Potomac’s Luke Gordon, BHRA’s Ned Hill, Hoopeston Area’s Owen Root, Oakwood’s Josh Young, Salt Fork’s Camden Smooth and Westville’s Cole Maxwell.
