DANVILLE — The Danville High School boys soccer team was supposed to start the season on Tuesday against Covington.
But the game was a victim of the very hot and humid temperatures that have hit the area this week and has made different paths for teams this week with action and practices.
“Everyone was down because the kids have been training all summer,” Danville coach Ron Sillings said. “We have had our practices as much as we could get. The guys were ready, but we are still going ahead with practices to get ready for Saturday.”
The game was scheduled for 4 p.m. before the time was moved, but it wasn’t enough to please the IHSA.
“We moved it to 6 p.m. last week, but the IHSA cancelled it, so this was given by above,” Sillings said. “Our kids wanted to play and were excited to go, but it is for the safety of the kids. We will abide by the rules and train hard and get ready for Saturday.”
The game with Covington was moved to Sept. 2 at Covington and the Vikings will return to action with games on Saturday as part of the moved Charleston High Invite.
While some game days were moved, others like Tuesday’s Oakwood/Salt Fork vs. Schlarman Academy soccer game, were moved to 6 p.m. on Tuesday after the temperature calmed down.
Local golf teams also had to make the hard choices. For Westville, their week was decided on Monday with cancellations of all of its events.
“This is a first. We have been borderline with the heat, but having a whole week gone and practice at 6:30-7 p.m., it is a whole new thing,” Westville coach Dustin Simpson said. “You have to figure something out because you can’t take a week out. They are bummed out because they are not playing. Hopefully it cools down. It feels different because it takes a lot out of the kids to walk nine holes.”
The Tigers had three matches in a row scheduled this week as the prep golf season was starting to come together.
“We were supposed to have matches Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and all of sudden, we were told Monday morning we were not going to play and the other matches dropped out as well,” Simpson said. “It is new to see, but there has been a lot of unusual things. Hopefully we can get back in the groove and get back in the season.”
Not even volleyball is safe as games have been moved to cooler places for play. Danville’s volleyball team had to move its opener on Wednesday to Rantoul.
“Unfortunately, we had to move it because we don’t have air conditioning, so it was better and safe to do it over at Rantoul in more cooler conditions,” Danville volleyball coach Jason Whitaker said. “Next week, we are at home Tuesday and Wednesday and we hope the weather is more cooperative.”
Whitaker said there have been practices at Danville High, but in a different format.
“Practices has been spread out more so it is not taxing on the girls and we are breaking it out,” Whitaker said. “We have been going later than usual to accommodate for the heat.”
The Vikings will also be on the move today, when they face Mahomet-Seymour at Middletown Prairie Elementary School in Mahomet.
“I am excited about the season and we have talented girls returning,” Whitaker said. “We spent the summer going to Parkland’s tournament and we hope that can translate to W’s”
While their season has not started, the Danville cross country team has found an interesting way to get practices in.
“We were doing OK up to this week,” Danville cross country Matt Skrovan said. “The two of us (Skrovan and fellow cross country coach Carl Long) were looking at the forecast and we looked at the IHSA manual and we were starting to look for options and ideas, like running in the morning or going to the YMCA. But it dawned on us that Planet Fitness did something for the kids in that they can workout from Memorial Day to Labor Day. We made sure that everyone had that coupon and we have been at Planet Fitness and going on the treadmill.”
But Skrovan is looking forward to cooler weather and a return to outdoor practice.
“There is no substitute to running in nature,” Skrovan said. “There is no climate to worry about as well ad the terrain and even wind direction. But in the same token, a couple of days on the treadmill is a good substitute for us right now with the heat wave going through.”
As far as football, Danville High has moved its game with Chatham Glenwood from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 p.m. The temperature is scheduled to be at a high of 82 on Saturday, which would be the first day under 90 all week.
