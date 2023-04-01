GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm basketball teams had growth during the past season.
That growth always included sportsmanship and both the Buffaloes’ boys and girls teams were named team winners in the Vermilion County Sportsmanship Awards.
For the boys team, Geo-RF went through a rebuilding season under first-year coach Tanner Ribbe.
“We really enjoyed hearing that because both the boys and girls teams won,” Ribbe said. “It is my first year here, so I tried to instill what I believe as a coach and a person. When we announced it, it put a good cap on the year. I think we did a good job this season and the players worked hard.
“It was a big accomplishment for the squad. I hope we can keep growing from that. I don’t want to just create basketball players, but good men as well. It is the big goal outside winning games.”
While it was his first head coaching job, the former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product was more than familiar with the goings on in the Vermilion Valley Conference and had his team persevere.
“I think I had a great group of kids, they showed up, worked hard, followed directions and I couldn’t ask for any more from them,” Ribbe said. “We wanted to play physical, but play with a lot of respect.”
The Geo-RF girls improved to an 16-12 mark with a third-place finish in the Vermilion County Tournament.
“For the girls side, it is nice when you can be recognized by other coaches and referees and other members of the community that makes the committee,” Geo-RF girls coach Brad Russell said. “It is nice to see that we are trying to play the game the right way. The girls have bought into a culture to compete the right way. With both programs winning, it is nice to be recognized.”
Russell said the sportsmanship has not changed a bit from seasons in the past when the Buffaloes were struggling.
“It is an important step. I think in the past when we struggled, the kids were still going about it the right way and it would have been easy to be frustrated, but they have bought into trying to change a culture,” Russell said. “Even as we were struggling, they were focused on playing the right way and handling situations. It has carried on as things have turned around. I have had good kids that are playing and parents that stressed in doing the right thing as well.”
Ribbe also said that Russell has been a big help in his first season at Geo-RF.
“He was a good mentor as far as getting used to the Georgetown culture,” Ribbe said. “I was the JV coach as Bismarck and did some youth coaching, but not high school, so it was great to have him around and the players looked up to him and he was a great resource.”
The individual girls basketball award went to Salt fork’s Macie Russell. The junior said that sportsmanship can lead to great relationships on and off the court.
“You can be a great athlete, but how you carry yourself with your teammates and everyone else is important because representing your school, it is about how you look to yourself, but to the school as well,” Russell said. “With a small school everyone does a little bit of everything and it creates a bond. It is super easy because everyone is friends and you create a little family. It becomes easy and fun.”
Russell also says that it is easy to be friends in competition.
“There are rivalry games, but with our county, you know some of the girls through sports and you are friendly with them, but you still want to win the games,” Russell said. “It is not hard to be friendly with everyone.”
The boys individual award went to Westville’s Cade Schaumburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.