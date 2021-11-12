WESTVILLE — The fall 2021 Sportsmanship Awards saw Westville take the individual awards for football and volleyball.
The football award went to senior offensive lineman Rylee Edwards, while the volleyball individual award went to senior setter Hadley Cox.
“It goes to show our expectations for student athletes,” Westville principal and football coach Guy Goodlove said. “It is hard enough to have one sportsmanship award winner, but to have two of them speaks well of the coaches and parents. We are proud of these two individuals.”
Edwards has been a captain of the football team since his sophomore year and was surprised he won the award.
“I was very shocked and I have no words to explain it,” Edwards said. “I didn’t think I would get it. I thought that there were good players that played pretty clean during a game.”
“I have been coaching since 1987 and you have to search long and hard to find someone that can outwork Rylee Edwards,” Goodlove said. “He has a great attitude and I feel fortunate to have him in the program because he has been a difference maker for us with what he has done on and off the field. He is very deserving of this award.”
As a senior, he got the attention, but as a sophomore, Edwards said it was different.
“It was big, but a lot of people didn’t listen to me at first, because who wanted to listen to a sophomore,” Edwards said. “But it was huge for the team when I took over practices and said This is what we have to do and get the team up, they were ready to go. Just I and Bryce Burnett were the only ones that can say ‘Let’s get ready for the next game’. They also listened to me the most.
“He has done everything we have asked of him. He is the first one at practice and the last one to leave,” Goodlove said. “He’s been the type of teammate that goes above and beyond in helping others. He’s another coach on the field and a role model. He works just as hard in the classroom than in the football field.’
Goodlove has a few examples of Edwards’ sportsmanship this past season.
“We played Salt Fork this season and a young man was injured during the game,” Goodlove said. “In the last few years, (Salt Fork principal Darin) Chambliss would tease him about Salt Fork winning, but Rylee called Mr. Chambliss and instead of teasing him back, he asked how’s the kid doing That is the type of person he is … A great young person and a great young man.
“I was more worried about him and I am usually worried about everyone else,” Edwards said about the call. “It is a hard-nosed sport, so I am concerned about everyone that plays hard-nosed football. When we play, there is a lot of talking going on. I am a fan of physical football. I don’t run my mouth that much, I just go out and play. I play hard-nosed football and that is what I am about.”
Goodlove also said that Edwards’ effort no matter what the last few years will be a tough thing to miss as the senior will go to McKendree College next year to focus mainly on wrestling.
Positive attitude plus hard work equals success and he is a perfect example of that. I can’t say anything but good things about him,” Goodlove said. “In the summer, he had an injury and he couldn’t lift weights and he was still there every day. Even though he couldn’t lift, he felt it was important for him to be there and set an example and he has been there from the beginning He is dependable, accountable and reliable. He is very respectful and is a good person.”
Cox was also surprised with getting her award.
“When I first won, I was shocked, but at the same time, I was excited,” Cox said. “I focused on trying to keep everyone together, because it was my last season and for our seniors, it was all or nothing.”
“She creates the energy and the voice of the court and was a good role model as a senior,” Westville head coach Mariah Rolinitis said. “She shows up and works hard and is great in leadership, fairness and sympathy and not just for the team, but for the other team and the other coaches and the referees. She is kind-hearted and fair. I am thankful to have had Hadley on our team, it is going to be a sad loss and I am happy for those who see who I saw in voting for her.”
Rolinitis was the final coach in Cox’s career at Westville and Cox said that she was the best possible coach for her senior year.
“Ever since grade school, I had a different coach for every season,” Cox said. “Coach Rolinitis is one of the best coaches in my career. She really knew what she was doing and she was just great.”
“She walked through that door and changed the game for our team. She’s the type of athlete I don’t have to teach to play with heart, she already has it,” Rolinitis said. “She is the most selfless player that I have on the court, she has so much positive energy, it is contagious. She values the relationships and promotes inclusiveness and excellence, so I believe Hadley was an excellent candidate, not just from the team, but for Vermilion County.”
Cox said that representing the team and school was one thing, but another was representing the entire town.
“I think it is important to be sportsmanship-like in representing your school, because you are the face of the town and you want to represent them the best you can do,” Cox said.
The volleyball team award went to Oakwood, which had three votes, while Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman won the football team award with also three votes.
