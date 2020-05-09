In more than 100 consecutive seasons, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) have crowned state boys basketball championships until this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only snapped those streaks — 112 for Illinois and 110 for Indiana — but it also forced the cancellation of all spring sports as well.
It has left the Class of 2020 with an enormous empty feeling as thousands of student-athletes had their high school athletic careers end while they were shuttered at home.
Now, our attention turns to the Class of 2021.
When will we see athletics return to our local high schools?
In the past weeks, the governors of each respective state have announced their plans to reopen.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb revealed a five-stage plan that basically full reopens his state on July 1, while the five-phase plan announced on Tuesday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has no specific time table, but according to his “Restore Illinois) guidelines that state will not be fully reopened until “testing, tracing and treatment are widely available throughout the state. Either a vaccine or treatment options are readily available that ensures health care capacity is no longer a concern, or there are no new cases over a sustained period.’’
Pritzker said in the Associated Press report, “here’s the truth and I don’t like it any more than you do: Until we have a vaccine, or an effective treatment or enough widespread immunity that new cases fail to materialize, the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist.”
Not only are the two governors taking a different approach, so well the two high school organizations.
Craig Anderson, executive director of the IHSA, said this week in a story written by Daily Herald writer John Radtke that he’s had some “sleepless nights” about the return to normalcy.
“We’ll see how the phases play out as we make our way into summer,’’ said Anderson in an interview with the Daily Herald on Wednesday. “If we can stay on a schedule that gets us into Phase 3 in June and then Phase 4 sometime later into the summer, it makes me feel better about getting sports started in early August.’’
Illinois is currently in Phase 2 until May 29. Phase 4 is when schools will be allowed to reopen with guidance from the Department of Public Health, while Phase 5 is when gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed.
“I’m a little cautious about when we get into fall if we’ll be able to have practices, and about bringing spectators into stadiums or not,’’ said Anderson to the Daily Herald. “I don’t think we’d have the ability to have spectators until we reach Phase 5.’’
That definitely places a cloud over the possibility that Illinois high schools will have a regular fall sports season in football, cross country, volleyball, boys soccer, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming.
Meanwhile in Indiana, the IHSAA announced on Wednesday that “school sponsored summer activities may resume on July 1, 2020.’’
Additionally, the IHSAA waived a rule which provides that a moratorium week shall be observed on the Monday through Sunday which includes July 4th.
“In light of the amount of time students have been restricted from school and contact with their teammates and coaches, the Association is hereby waiving Rule 15-3.4 for the year 2020. Therefore; contact with students under the provisions of Rule 15-3 may occur beginning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and continue through Saturday of Week 4 of the IHSAA Calendar which is August 1, 2020,’’ according to an IHSAA news release.
So that means on July 1, student-athletes at Covington High School will be able to participate in summer activities while student-athletes at Danville High School — 13 miles away — will not.
Anderson also addressed a possible scenario where noncontact sports like golf and tennis could return before football and soccer.
“In the spring I said a number of times we had to be all or none but as we look at coming back I’ve changed my opinion on that ...,’’ he said to the Daily Herald. “I think phasing in different sports providing for different amounts of contact is something we definitely have to consider.’’
An idea that has been discussed in Ohio is flipping the fall sports into the spring season and playing spring sports this fall.
“I think we’re willing to look at any possibilities that would not be missing out on another school year of sports,’’ Anderson said. “But flipflopping or having modified season limitations and the scheduling-related issues would get very complicated. Right now at least, as a staff and potentially with our board, we’ll continue to have discussions that are outside the box.’’
Hopefully things go right in both Illinois and Indiana over the next three months and we can go another full century without an interruption in high school athletics.
