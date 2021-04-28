WESTVILLE — The Danville softball team only had two hits as they lost to Westville 13-1 on Wednesday.
Kierra Cox had a grand slam with four RBIs for Westville, while Desi Darnell and Ariel Clarkston each had a home run and three RBIs and Abby Sabalaskey had three hits and a RBI. Sabalaskey had 13 strikeouts on the mound to get the win.
Johnson had both of Danville's hits and had an RBI, while Saige Keller took the loss on the mound.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 13, Danville 1
Danville`000`01`— `1`2`2
Westville`441`04`—`13`11`1
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Saige Keller. Two or more hits — D: Karli Johnson. W: Sabalaskey 3, Kierra Cox, Desi Darnell, Ariel Clarkston. 2B — W: Sabalaskey 2, Clarkston. 3B — W: Sabalaskey. HR — W: Cox (GS), Darnell, Clarkston. RBIs — D: Johnson W: Cox 4, Darnell 3, Clarkston 3, Sabalasky.
