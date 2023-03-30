CHAMPAIGN — The Westville softball team got 14 hits as they beat Champaign Centennial 13-1 on Thursday.
Abby Sabalaskey had 12 strikeouts and gave up a hit on the mound for the Tigers and had three hits and two RBIs. Laney Cook and Madison Jones each had three hits and one RBI, Ariel Clarkston and Jazmyn Bennett each had two RBIs and Lilly Kiesel, Izzy Silva and Karma Chism each had one RBI.
The Tigers are 6-1 and will face Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Champaign
Westville 13, Champaign Centennial 1
Westville`125`05`— `13 `14` 2
Centennial`000`10`—`1`1`5
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Davison. Two or more hits — W: Sabalaskey 3, Laney Cook 3, Madison Jones 3. 2B — W: Sabalaskey 2. 3B — W: Izzy Silva. RBIs — W: Sabalaskey 2, Jazmyn Bennett 2, Ariel Clarkston 2, Jones, Cook, Lilly Kiesel, Silva. C: Schrad.
Records — Westville 6-1 overall
