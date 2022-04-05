CAYUGA, Ind. — Desi Darnell gave up only three hits with six strikeouts as the Westville softball team beat North Vermillion 3-0 on Tuesday.
Darnell also had a home run with two RBIs for the Tigers, who are 7-1 and will face Centennial on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Westville 3, North Vermillion 0
Westville`002`001`0`— `3 `5` 0
N. Vermillion`000`000`0`—`0`3`3
WP — Desi Darnell. LP — Addi Burns. Two or more hits — NV: Alexis Brink 2B — NV: Brink. HR — W: Darnell. RBIs — W: Darnell 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.