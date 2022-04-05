Westville logo

CAYUGA, Ind. — Desi Darnell gave up only three hits with six strikeouts as the Westville softball team beat North Vermillion 3-0 on Tuesday.

Darnell also had a home run with two RBIs for the Tigers, who are 7-1 and will face Centennial on Wednesday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Cayuga, Ind.

Westville 3, North Vermillion 0

Westville`002`001`0`— `3 `5` 0

N. Vermillion`000`000`0`—`0`3`3

WP — Desi Darnell. LP — Addi Burns. Two or more hits — NV: Alexis Brink 2B — NV: Brink. HR — W: Darnell. RBIs — W: Darnell 2

