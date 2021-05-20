MILFORD — Abby Sabalaskey had 13 strikeouts on the mound and had four hits with two RBIs as the Westville softball team beat Milford 5-0 on Thursday.
Lydia Gondzur, Desi Darnell and Savannah Burns each had one RBI for the Tigers, while Halle Douglas had two hits.
Brynlee Wright and Emmaleah Marshino each had two hits for Milford.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Milford
Westville 5, Milford 0
Westville`011`210`0`—`5`10`1
Milford`000`000`0`—`0`4`3
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Julia Bushnell. Two or more hits — W:Sabalaskey 4, Halle Douglas M: Brylnee Wright, Emmaleah Marshino. 2B — W: Sabalaskey M: Marshino. RBIs — W: Sabalaskey 2, Lydia Gondzur, Desi Darnell, Savannah Burns.
