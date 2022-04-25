WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey had 15 strikeouts and pitched a one-hitter as the Westville softball team beat Milford 10-0 on Monday.
Desi Darnell, Lani Gondzur and Izzy Silva each had two hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Rylee Jones and Aubrie Jenkins each had one RBI.
The Tigers are 16-2 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 10, Milford 0
Milford`000`00`— `0 `1` 5
Westville`442`0x`—`10`9`0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Kirstyn Lucht. Two or more hits — W: Desi Darnell, Lani Gondzur, Izzy Silva. 2B — W: Darnell, Ariel Clarkston. RBIs — W: Darnell 2, Gondzur 2, Silva 2, Rylee Jones, Aubrie Jenkins.
Records — Westville 16-2 overall, 5-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference
