GIBSON CITY — Abby Sabalaskey had 16 strikeouts in pitching a no-hitter on Tuesday as the Westville softball team beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-0.
Sabalaskey also had three hits for the Tigers, while McKynze Carico had two hits, Izzy Silva had two RBIs and Lilly Kiesel had a RBI.
The Tigers are 24-5 and will play Iroquois West on Wednesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Gibson City
Westville 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
Westville`001`100`3`— `5 `8` 2
GCMS`000`000`0`—`0`0`2
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Rosendahl. Two or more hits — W: Sabalaskey 3, McKynze Carico. 2B — W: Sabalskey, Carico. RBIs — W: Izzy Silva 2, Lilly Kiesel.
