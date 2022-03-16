WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team rebounded from a loss to Tuscola on Tuesday to beat Danville 8-0 on Wednesday.
Abby Sabalaskey gave up only one hit and had 15 strikeouts on the mound for the Tigers, while Rylee Jones had two RBIs, Desi Darnell had two singles and a RBI, Aubrie Jenkins had a RBI and Lydia Gondzur had two hits.
Ciera Beith took the loss for the Vikings in their season opener with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings while Saige Keller had six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
The Tigers will play Mahomet-Seymour on Friday, while the Vikings will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Westville 8, Danville 0
Danville`000`000`0`— `0 `1` 3
Westville`024`002`x`—`8`7`0
WP — Abby Sabalasky. LP — Ciera Beith. Two or more hits — W: Lydia Gondzur, Desi Darnell. 2B — W: Rylee Jones, Gondzur. RBIs — W: Jones 2, Darnell, Aubrie Jenkins
Records — Danville 0-1 overall, Westville 2-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.