WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team did all their scoring in the first as the Tigers beat Champaign Centennial 3-0 on Wednesday.
Abby Sabalaskey gave up only one hit and had 11 strikeouts for the Tigers, while Rylee Jones had a two-run home run and Sabalaskey and Ariel Clarkston each had two hits.
The Tigers are 8-1 and will face Watseka on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 3, Champaign Centennial 0
Centennial`000`000`0`— `0 `1` 2
Westville`300`000`x`—`3`7`1
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Davison. Two or more hits — W: Sabalaskey, Ariel Clarkston. 2B — W: Sabalaskey, Desi Darnell. HR — W: Rylee Jones. RBIs — W: Jones 2.
Records — Westville 8-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.