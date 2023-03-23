TOLONO — The Westville softball team saw themselves down early against Unity on Thursday and was down 5-4 entering the sixth inning.
But in the sixth, the Tigers scored two runs and was able to get past the Rockets 6-5.
Westville scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Izzy Silva and scored the winning run when Laney Cook was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Karma Chism.
Silva and Cook had two RBIs, while Ariel Clarkston had two hits and a RBI, Lily Kiesel had a RBI and Madison Duke, Jazmyn Bennett and Chism each had two hits.
Kiesel got the win on the mound while Abby Sabalaskey got the save.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tolono
Westville 6, Unity 5
Westville`001`032`0`— `6 `11` 3
Unity`110`030`0`—`5`7`1
WP — Lilly Kiesel. LP — Lindy Bates. Save — Abby Sabalaskey. Two or more hits — W: Madison Duke, Jazmyn Bennett, Karma Chism, Ariel Clarkston W: Jenna Adkins, Ruby Tarr. 2B — W: Izzy Silva U: Taylor Drennan. RBIs — W: Laney Cook 2, Silva 2, Kiesel, Clarkston U: Bates.
