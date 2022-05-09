WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team had three pitchers combine for a no-hitter as it beat Chrisman 18-0 on Monday.
Abby Sabalaskey, Lani Gondzur and Desi Darnell combined for the no-hitter for the Tigers, with Sabalaskey getting six strikeouts and Gondzur getting one strikeout.
The Tigers scored 13 runs in the first inning for the four-inning win. Darnell had a home run, a triple and four RBIs, while Lydia Gondzur had three hits and four RBIs, Sabalaskey had two hits and three RBIs, Rylee Jones had a home run and two RBIs, Lani Gondzur had two RBIs and McKynze Carico and Izzy Silva each added one RBI.
The Tigers are 20-3 and 8-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Watseka on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 18, Chrisman 0
Chrisman`000`0`— `0 `0` 3
Westville`(13)23`x`—`18`12`0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Knight. Two or more hits — W: Lydia Gondzur 3, Desi Darnell, Sabalaskey. 2B — W: Madison Jones, Lani Gondzur, Lydia Gondzur. 3B — W: Desi Darnell, Lani Gondzur. HR — W: Darnell, Rylee Jones. RBIs — W: Darnell 4, Lydia Gondzur 4, Sabalaskey 3, Lani Gondzur 2, Jones 2, McKynze Carico, Izzy Silva.
Records — Chrisman 0-14 overall, 0-8 in Vermilion Valley Conference. Westville 20-3 overall, 8-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
