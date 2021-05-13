TUSCOLA — The Westville softball team hit the road on Thursday and lost to Tuscola 6-1.
Losing pitcher Desi Darnell had a solo home run for the Tigers, while Abby Sabalaskey and Ariel Clarkston each had one hit.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tuscola
Tuscola 6, Westville 1
Westville`010`000`0`—`1`3`0
Tuscola`310`011`x`—`6`13`1
WP — Kaitlyn Reifsteck. LP — Desi Darnell. Two or more hits — T: Kendyl Ring 4, Ella Boyer, Isabelle Wilcox, Kendal Morgan, Marissa Russo. 2B — T: Wilcox 2, Boyer. 3B — T: Morgan. HR — W: Darnell. RBIs — W: Darnell T: Boyer, Martin, Russo, Keri Pierce, Taylor Musgrave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.