WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team started the season on Thursday with a 12-7 loss to Monticello.
Kierra Cox had three hits with two home runs and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Desi Darnell had two hits and two RBIs, Rylee Jones had two RBIs and Maddisson Edwards had a solo home run.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Monticello 12, Westville 7
Monticello`103`022`4`— `12`9`1
Westville`010`011`4`—`7`11`1
WP — Macey Hicks. LP — Abby Sobalaskey. Two or more hits — M: Hannah Uebinger, Mackenzie Daniels W: Kierra Cox 3, Ariel Clarkston 3, Desi Darnell. 2B — M: Uebinger, Daniels, Shay Boman, Avery Oberheim W: Clarkston 2, Cox, Sobalaskey. HR — M: Daniels, Leah Neef. W: Cox 2, Maddisson Edwards, Darnell. RBIs — M: Daniels 4, Ueblinger 3, Neef 2, Oberheim, Rosa Baker W: Darnell 2, Cox 2, Rylee Jones 2, Edwards.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
