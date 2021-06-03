TOLONO — In a IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal that was played like a regional or even state final, the Westville softball team lost out 1-0 to Unity on Thursday.
Abby Sabalaskey had 11 strikeouts and gave up only four hits, but the Tigers also only had four hits against the Rockets and pitcher Taylor Henry, who had eight strikeouts.
Lydia Gondzur, Ariel Clarkston, Halle Douglas and Haylie George each had a hit for Westville, who ends the season at 13-7.
PREP SOFTBALL
IHSA Class 2A regional
At Tolono
Unity 1, Westville 0
Westville`000`000`0`—`0`4`2
Unity`000`100`x`—`1`4`0
WP — Taylor Henry. LP — Abby Sabalaskey. 2B — U: Grace Frye. RBIs — U: Hailey Flesch.
Records — Westville 13-7 overall.
