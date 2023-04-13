VILLA GROVE — The Westville softball team had all the hits but no runs after eight innings against Villa Grove on Thursday.
But winning pitcher Abby Sabalaskey got the game-winning RBI with a triple in the ninth inning as the Tigers won 1-0.
Sabalaskey gave up no hits and had 19 strikeouts for Westville, while Mia Lane had three hints and scored the winning run, and Lilly Kiesel and Izzy Silva each had two hits.
The Tigers are 12-1 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Villa Grove
Westville 1, Villa Grove 0
Westville`000`000`001`— `1 `12` 2
Villa Grove`000`000`000`—`0`0`0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Kiser. Two or more hits — W: Mia Lane 3, Lilly Kiesel, Izzy Silva. 3B — W: Sabalaskey. RBIs — W: Sabalaskey.
Records — Westville 12-1 overall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.