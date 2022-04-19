MONTICELLO — The Westville softball team scored three runs in the second inning and was able to hold off Monticello 4-2 on Tuesday.
Abby Sabalaskey had 11 strikeouts to get the win for the Tigers and had a triple and a double with an RBI at the plate. Aubrie Jenkins had two hits and a RBI, Madison Jones had a RBU and Ariel Clarkston had two hits.
The Tigers are 12-1 and will face Iroquois West on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Monticello
Westville 4, Monticello 2
Westville`031`000`0`— `4 `10` 1
Monticello`001`001`0`—`2`6`2
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Hicks. Two or more hits — W: Sabalaskey, Ariel Clarkston, Aubrie Jenkins 2B — W: Sabalaskey, Desi Darnell, Madison Jones. 3B — W: Sabalaskey. HR — M: Stiverson. RBIs — W: Sabalaskey, Jenkins, Jones M: Stiverson, Wallace.
Records — Westville 12-1 overall
