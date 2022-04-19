Westville logo

MONTICELLO — The Westville softball team scored three runs in the second inning and was able to hold off Monticello 4-2 on Tuesday.

Abby Sabalaskey had 11 strikeouts to get the win for the Tigers and had a triple and a double with an RBI at the plate. Aubrie Jenkins had two hits and a RBI, Madison Jones had a RBU and Ariel Clarkston had two hits.

The Tigers are 12-1 and will face Iroquois West on Thursday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Monticello

Westville 4, Monticello 2

Westville`031`000`0`— `4 `10` 1

Monticello`001`001`0`—`2`6`2

WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Hicks. Two or more hits — W: Sabalaskey, Ariel Clarkston, Aubrie Jenkins 2B — W: Sabalaskey, Desi Darnell, Madison Jones. 3B — W: Sabalaskey. HR — M: Stiverson. RBIs — W: Sabalaskey, Jenkins, Jones M: Stiverson, Wallace.

Records — Westville 12-1 overall

