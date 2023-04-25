BISMARCK — The Westville softball team broke open a 6-6 tie with four runs in the sixth as the Tigers beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.,
Winning pitcher Lilly Kiesel had three RBIs for the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had three hits and two RBIs, Laney Cook had two hits and a RBI and Jazmyn Bennett had a RBI.
Mikayla Cox had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Elli Tittle had two RBIs, Addison Wallace had one RBI and Natalie Clapp and Ava Acton each had two hits.
The Tigers are 17-2 and 6-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Paris on Thursday, while BHRA will face Salt Fork on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Bismarck
Westville 11, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6
Westville`230`014`1`— `11 `10` 2
BHRA`000`150`0`—`6`10`6
WP — Lilly Kiesel. LP — Eva Ronto. Two or more hits — W: Ariel Clarkston 3, Laney Cook, Izzy Silva BHRA: Natalie Clapp, Ava Acton, Mikayla Cox. 2B — W: Abby Sabalaskey, Kiesel BHRA: Cox. RBIs — W: Kiesel 3, Clarkston 2, Cook, Jazmyn Bennett BHRA: Cox 2, Elli Tittle 2, Raeghan Dickison, Addison Wallace
