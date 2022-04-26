WESTVILLE — In a pitching battle between the Westville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball teams, it was the Trojans who prevailed with a 3-1 win on Tuesday.
Lani Gondzur got the win on the mound for Westville with two strikeouts and allowed only one hit in 5 1/3 innings with Abby Sabalaskey picking up the last 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
Raeghan Dickison took the loss for the Blue Devils, giving up three runs in the first inning before Krislynn Kizer took over and did not give up a run.
Rylee Jones had two RBIs, while Gondzur had one RBI for the Tigers, who will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
BHRA`000`001`0`— `1 `1` 1
Westville`300`000`x`—`3`4`0
WP — Lani Gondzur. LP — Raeghan Dickison. Two or more hits — W: Abby Sabalaskey. RBIs — W: Rylee Jones 2, Gondzur.
