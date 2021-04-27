TOLONO — The Westville softball team could not get a hit as they lost to Unity 6-0 on Tuesday.
All the Tigers could get were walks against Unity pitchers Grace Frye and Ashlyn Miller.
Desi Darnell had three strikeouts on the mound for Westville.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tolono
Unity 6. Westville 0
Westville`000`000`0`—`0`0`2
Unity`002`022`x`—`6`11`1
WP — Grace Frye. LP — Desi Darnell. Two or more hits — U: Allyson England 3, Gracie Renfrow, Taylor Henry. HR — U: Hailey Flesch. RBIs — U: Flesch 3, England 2, Renfrow 2.
