PARIS — After the Westville softball team tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh, Paris would score in the seventh to get a 3-2 win.
Madison Jones had two hits and a RBI for Westville, while Jazmyn Bennett had a RBI.
Westville is 17-3 and will face Salt Fork on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Paris
Paris 3, Westville 2
Westville`000`000`2`— `2 `7` 2
Paris`000`000`1`—`3`5`2
WP — Smith. LP — Lily Kiesel. Two or more hits — W: Madison Jones P: Thompson. 2B — P: Thompson 2, Minor. RBIs — W: Jones, Jazmyn Bennett P: Thompson, Minor.
