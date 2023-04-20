New Westvillelogo

CHARLESTON — The Westville softball team had only three hits as they lost 12-2 to Charleston in five innings.

Tinlee Zaayer had a RBI for the Tigers, while Jazmyn Bennett had a double and Abby Sabalaskey and Laney Cook each scored a run.

The Tigers are 14-2 and will play Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Charleston

Charleston 12, Westville 2

Westville`110`00`— `2 `3` 0

Charleston`240`51`—`12`12`0

WP — Wilson. LP —Lilly Kiesel. Two or more hits — W: Moore 3, Beals, Blair, Wilson. 2B — W: Jazmyn Bennett C: Blair 2, Wilson. 3B — C: Beals. HR — C: Moore. RBIs — W: Tinlee Zaayer C: Moore 3, Beals 3, Cox 2, Blair, Wilson, Shrader, Tomlinson.

Tags

Trending Video