CHARLESTON — The Westville softball team had only three hits as they lost 12-2 to Charleston in five innings.
Tinlee Zaayer had a RBI for the Tigers, while Jazmyn Bennett had a double and Abby Sabalaskey and Laney Cook each scored a run.
The Tigers are 14-2 and will play Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Charleston
Charleston 12, Westville 2
Westville`110`00`— `2 `3` 0
Charleston`240`51`—`12`12`0
WP — Wilson. LP —Lilly Kiesel. Two or more hits — W: Moore 3, Beals, Blair, Wilson. 2B — W: Jazmyn Bennett C: Blair 2, Wilson. 3B — C: Beals. HR — C: Moore. RBIs — W: Tinlee Zaayer C: Moore 3, Beals 3, Cox 2, Blair, Wilson, Shrader, Tomlinson.
