CHAMPAIGN — The Westville softball team had seven hits, but was held up by six errors as they lost to Champaign Centennial 11-1.
Halle Douglas had two hits and scored the only run for the Tigers, while Desi Darnell had two strikeouts on the mound.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Champaign
Champaign Centennial 11, Westville 1
Westville`000`010`—`1`7`6
Centennial`143`021`—`11`12`0
WP — Leonila Liong. LP — Desi Darnell. Two or more hits — W: Halle Douglas C: Liong 3, Meagan Wyss, Jadyn Mattfolk. 2B — C:Kate Kroencke. 3B — C: Avery Loschen. HR — C: Liong. RBIs — C: Liong 2, Loschen 2, Wyss, Erica Markell, Claire Davison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.