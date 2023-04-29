WESTVILLE — Offensive process in softball seems very simple.
You first have to get runners on base, and then you need to move them into scoring position and and finally, you need someone to drive them home.
It’s that final step that typically determines the winning team.
That was the case on Friday afternoon in a Vermilion Valley Conference softball showdown between the Westville Tigers and the Salt Fork Storm.
A day after Westville stranded 13 runners on base in a 3-2 loss to Paris, the Tigers delivered three run-scoring hits to go along with a pair of solo home runs in their 5-2 victory over the Storm.
“(Thursday) was a rough game, we left a lot of people on base,’’ said Westville senior Ariel Clarkston. “Today, we came ready to play and we knew it would tough to beat Salt Fork if we didn’t get those clutch hits.
“I thought our offense was amazing today. We had those two home runs to go along with some solid base hits. It was just a fun game for us.’’
Winning pitcher Abby Sabalaskey and freshman Jazmyn Bennett had the solo homers for the Tigers (18-3 overall), while Clarkston, Lilly Kiesel and Laney Cook had doubles for Westville. Kiesel and Cook drove home runs with their extra-base hits.
“We put the ball in play against Paris, but we couldn’t get enough runs home,’’ Westville coach Jay Katavich said. “Today, it was a big difference. We were able to get the ball in the gaps, and we were able to score runs.’’
The offensive execution for Westville started in the first inning.
After a leadoff walk to Sabalaskey, followed by a one-out single by Clarkston and Kiesel reaching on an error to load the bases, the Tigers got a run-scoring infield single from Izzy Sliva to take a 1-0 lead.
“That got us started,’’ Clarkston said. “It gave us the momentum. We were pumped up and ready to go after that hit.’’
It was a lead that Westville would never relinquish.
Salt Fork (16-7) had an opportunity to take the lead in the top half of the first inning.
Sophomore Alexa Jamison led off the game with a double to right-center and Macie Russell fouled out five 2-strike pitches before drawing a walk to give the Storm runners on first and second with no outs.
But Sabalaskey got of the jam with three straight strikeouts.
“Abby is one of the top pitchers that we’ve seen this season,’’ Salt Fork coach Kalyn Learnard said. “I thought we competed in the box and that’s all I can ask of them.
“There are some things that could have went a little for us, but that’s softball.’’
The Storm finally got on the board in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI double by Jamison. An inning later, they pulled within 4-2 on a run-scoring groundout by Kenzie Childs. But that was all the offense Salt Fork could produce against Sabalaskey, who finished with 11 strikeouts.
With the victory, Westville (7-0 in the VVC) maintains its one-game lead in the conference standings over Milford, who they beat on Monday.
“Winning the conference title has been our first goal all season,’’ Clarkston said. “This was a big game for us to reach our goal and it concludes a big week.’’
Salt Fork (6-2) is two games behind Westville in the loss column of the league standings.
