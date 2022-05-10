WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team clinched its second straight Vermilion Valley Conference on Tuesday with a 10-0 win over Watseka.
Abby Sabalaskey had 14 strikeouts and gave up only one hit for the Tigers, while Desi Darnell had three hits with four RBIs, Lydia Gondzur had two RBIs and Sabalaskey and McKynze Carico each had one RBI.
The Tigers are 21-3 and 9-0 in the VVC and will face Oakwood on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 10, Watseka 0
Watseka`000`00`— `0 `1` 3
Westville`145`0x`—`10`7`0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Catlin Corzine. Two or more hits — W: Desi Darnell 3. 2B — W: Darnell 2, Sabalaskey RBIs — W: Darnell 4, Lydia Gondzur 2, Sabalaskey, McKynze Carico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.