WATSEKA — The Westville softball team took an 11-1 lead after two innings and would go on to win 12-2 in five innings Thursday against Watseka.
Abby Sablaskey had nine strikeouts and gave up two hits on the mound for the Tigers, while Lilly Kiesel had two solo home runs, Mia Lane had three RBIs, Ariel Clarkston had two RBIs, Madison Jones had two hits and a RBI, Sabalaskey had one RBI and Laney Cook had two hits.
The Tigers are 10-1 and 2-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Watseka
Westville 12, Watseka 2
Westville`560`10`— `12 `12` 0
Watseka`101`00`—`2`5`7
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Sarah Parsons. Two or more hits — Westville: Laney Cook, Madison Jones, Lilly Kiesel, Sabalaskey Watseka: Brianna Denault. 2B — Westville: Mia Lane. HR — Westville: Kiesel 2. Watseka: Denault. RBIs — Westville: Lane 3, Kiesel 2, Ariel Clarkston 2, Jones, Sabalaskey Watseka: Denault, Natalie Petersen.
Records — Westville 10-1 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference. Watseka 5-3 overall, 0-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference
