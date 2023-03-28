URBANA — The Westville softball team was able to beat Urbana 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday.
Abby Sabalaskey pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts for the Tigers, while Laney Cook had thee hits with a home run and two triples and four RBIs. Izzy Silva and Jazmyn Bennett each had three hits with two RBIs and Ariel Clarkston had a RBI.
Westville is 5-1 and will travel to Champaign Centennial on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Urbana
Westville 11, Urbana 1
Westville`032`213`— `11 `16` 3
Urbana`000`100`—`1`0`2
WP — Abby Sabalaskey (4-1). LP — Lange. Two or more hits — W: Jazmyn Bennett 3, Karma Chism 3, Laney Cook 3, Izzy Silva 3, Sabalaskey. 2B — W: Sabalaskey 2, Silva, Ariel Clarkston. 3B — W: Cook 2, Silva. HR — W: Cook. RBIs — W: Cook 4, Bennett 2, Silva 2, Sabalaskey 2, Clarkston.
Records — Westville 5-1 overlal
