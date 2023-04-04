CAYUGA, Ind. — The Westville softball team jumped out to an early 13-0 lead and would go on to a 19-9 win over North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Lilly Kiesel had two home runs with four RBIs for the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had three hits and three RBIs, Madison Duke had two hits and two RBIs, Madison Jones had two RBIs and Abby Sabalaskey, Mia Lane, Jazmyn Bennett and Izzy Silva each had one RBI.
Addie Burns had two home runs and five RBIs for the Falcons, while Alexis Brink had three hits and two RBIs and Bailee Starkey had two hits and two RBIs.
The Tigers are 8-1 and will face Mahomet-Seymour on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Westville 19, North Vermillion 9
Westville`391`15`— `19 `11` 0
N. Vermillion`005`40`—`9`12`4
WP — Lilly Kiesel. LP — Bailee Starkey. Two or more hits — W: Ariel Clarkston 3, Lilly Kiesel 3, Madison Duke NV: Alexis Brink 3, Addie Burns, Calllie Naylor, Starkey. 2B — W: Clarkston 2, Abby Sabalaskey, Madison Jones NV: Brink 2, Starkey 2. HR — W: Kiesel 2. NV: Burns 2. RBIs — W: Kiesel 4, Clarkston 3, Duke 2, Jones 2, Sabalaskey, Mia Lane, Jazmyn Bennett, Izzy Silva NV: Burns 5, Brink 2, Starkey 2.
Records — Westville 8-1 overall.
