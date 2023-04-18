New Westvillelogo

MONTICELLO — The Westville softball team battled with Monticello over 11 innings before getting a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Abby Sabalaskey had 22 strikeouts on the mound and had a double and two singles at the play for the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had three hits with a home run and three RBIs and Lilly Kiesel had two hits.

The Tigers are 14-1 and will face LeRoy on Wednesday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Monticello

Westville 4, Monticello 3

Westville`001`002`000`01`— `4 `11` 3

Monticello`000`002`100`00`—`3`7`2

WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Patton. Two or more hits — W: Ariel Clarkston 3, Sabalaskey 3, Lilly Kiesel. M: Swartz 3. 2B — W: Clarkston, Sabalaskey. HR — W: Clarkston. M: Trybom. RBIs — W: Clarkston 3 M: Trybom.

Records — Westville 14-1 overall.

Tags

Trending Video