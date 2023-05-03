COVINGTON, Ind. – Covington hosted Seeger in a softball game that was dominated by a strong wind blowing directly from home into left field.
Both teams took advantage of it to send balls over the fence for home runs, but they also struggled trying to gauge the path of balls that stayed inside in a game that the Patriots won 8-5.
Seeger (11-5, 7-2 WRC) got on the board for three runs in the top of the first as Haley Parish reached on an error, Macy Kerr singled, Marianne Whorrall hit a sacrifice fly and then Morgan Cooksey hit a home run over the left field fence.
The Trojans (6-9, 2-5 WRC) tried to answer using coach Aliah Larsen’s favorite tactics – small ball.
Mackenzie Gassaway led off with a single and moved to third thanks to a Patriot error on the play.
Emma Holycross immediately used a sacrifice bunt to send her home for a 3-1 score.
Cooksey, in the circle for Seeger, then retired the next two Trojan batters to end the inning.
Tyra Hammer, pitching for Covington, allowed only a walk for the Patriots in the second, but she and her teammates could not get anyone aboard in the bottom half.
The two teams both went down 1-2-3 in the third and Seeger only got one runner aboard in the fourth on an error with no damage done.
In the bottom of the fourth, with two out and nobody on, Haley Holycross took advantage of the wind to hit a ball over the left centerfield fence to make the score 3-2.
Seeger used the long ball in the fifth inning as Parrish walked and Kerr hit a fly ball to left that carried over the fence to make it 5-2.
Covington got a leadoff double by Hammer in their half and a sacrifice bunt by Alex Sutherlin but the next batter was the third out for the Trojans.
The Patriots looked to score in the sixth as Aubrey Spear walked and stole second.
Ema Ross sacrificed her to third and then Parrish hit a blistering line drive directly at the Trojan shortstop who flipped the ball to third to double up Spear to retire the side.
The bottom of the inning saw Covington tie the game as Gassaway tripled and scored on a bunt single by Emma Holycross.
Karma Kingery doubled Holycross home, and after a fly out got Kingery to third, Lauryn Kempen bunted her home for a 5-5 score.
Seeger came up in the seventh and scored three runs as Kerr walked, Whorrall singled and Rylea Wetz doubled both of them in.
A single by Kaylyn Wheeler moved Wetz to third from where she scored on a sacrifice bunt by Keisha Inman to make it 8-5.
Covington got Sutherlin on in their half with an error and she stole second but died there as the next two batters struck out to end the game.
Seeger head coach Ralph Shrader was more eager to talk about Covington after the game than about his own team.
“They had a great attitude,” he said. “They battled back twice. They were more ready to play than we were today.”
He commented that he gave quite a few instructions during the game to his team, but that they had little effect.
“We just weren’t sharp,” Shrader explained. “We didn’t do the little things that you have to do to win. We got lucky and overcame some of the mistakes, but you can’t keep expecting to do that.”
Larsen said she was very pleased with the play of her team, starting her comments by saying, “We had great bunting. It something we’ve been working on and we did it well today.”
She was pleased with her defense saying that, except for when the wind caused problems, it was solid everywhere and she noted that the team made only two errors and turned a double play.
“We’re getting into sectional shape,” Larsen said. “We’re starting to do the things we need to do. We’ve got more work to do, but we're getting better.”
One thing that she pointed out was that she had shuffled the lineup in recent weeks and those changes had paid off.
“I think we’re getting comfy out there,” she said, “and how you start to build your program.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.