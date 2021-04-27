CLINTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team found themselves down 7-0 after three innings and could not recover as they lost 9-2 to South Vermillion on Tuesday.
Emma Eastlund had two RBIs for the Falcons, while Ava Martin had two hits and Emily Fitzwater had seven strikeouts in taking the loss.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Clinton, Ind.
South Vermillion 9, North Vermillion 2
N. Vermillion`000`200`0`— `2`5`8
S. Vermillion`124`020`x`—`9`6`0
WP — Makenzie Mackey. LP — Emily Fitzwater. Two or more hits — NV: Ava Martin SV: Taylor Wilson. 2B — NV: Martin, Jenna Bailey SV: Allison Schawitsch, Kalli Crouch. RBIs — NV: Emma Eastlund SV: Wilson 2, Crouch, Schawitsch
