WEST LEBANON, Ind. – The Seeger Patriots used some timely hitting and took advantage of seven North Vermillion miscues to defeat the Falcons 20-8 in five innings.
Seeger (3-2, 1-0 WRC) started the contest with their ace pitcher, Morgan Cooksey, in the circle and the senior promptly struck out the side.
In the bottom half, the Patriots started with a pop fly that the Falcons let fall when a strong wind blew the ball away from the infielder and then saw the next four batters reach first with walks to make the score 1-0.
North Vermillion (1-5, 0-4 WRC) saw their pitcher, Bailee Starkey, appear to start to right the ship as she struck out the next batter.
A single to left by Rylea Wetz would have driven home just a single run, but an error allowed three runs to score with Wetz ending up on third.
Chloe Sheets came up and grounded out to the Falcon shortstop, but it was enough to allow Wetz to score.
A hit batsman, a single by Ema Ross and a double by Haley Parrish made it 7-0 before the next Patriot flew out to deep center.
“If we hold them to only a run or two in that first inning, this is another game entirely,” Ardie Kilgore, the Falcon head coach said. “Instead we give up seven runs and that hurt.”
Cooksey then struck out two of the next three Falcons she faced, getting the other one to ground out to short, but Seeger could do no better in the bottom half of the frame.
The first Patriot flied out, the second, Cooksey, singled to left and was replaced by a courtesy runner who was doubled up on a fly ball to Callie Naylor in center who threw to first for the third out.
Cooksey continued her dominance of the visitors as she struck out the side, giving her eight strikeouts in nine batters faced.
Seeger doubled their lead to 14-0 in the third as they used three walks, three errors, a double and a three-run home run from Cooksey over the left field fence to score seven more runs.
That was her last action before the Patriots moved her to first base and brought in Chloe Sheet to pitch the remainder of the game.
All season, Kilgore has said his team is resilient and they proved to be so again in this game as they scored five runs in the top of the fourth.
Naylor reached on an error and moved to second on a single by Olivia Baker who was catching for an injured Alexis Brink.
Starkey walked to fill the bases and then Addie Burns singled into left center, scoring Naylor.
Tera Thompson grounded into the first out, but it moved all the runs up a base for a second Falcon run.
Abby Williamson-Messick singled in two more runs and she reached second on an error in the outfield.
She moved to third on a ground out by Hope Kawata and then scored on a single to left by Reana Campbell before the next batter struck out to end the inning at 14-5.
Seeger again added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth, using a walk, three errors, three singles and a double to push six more runners across the plate for a 20-5 tally.
North Vermillion, still game, rallied again in the fifth, getting singles from Baker, Burns and Williamson-Messick along with a walk to score three more runs that made the final score 20-8 as the ten-run rule kicked in to end the contest with Seeger not needing to bat.
Kilgore said it had been a rough week and a half, saying, “I’m not making excuses, but we just got one player back today and lost another coming into it. We’ve got kids playing where they’re not used to playing and it showed at times.”
Seeger head coach Ralph Schrader first credited the Falcons on their hustle and attitude with their team at a disadvantage with absent starters.
He then said the key to his team winning was the good leadership coming from his older players and the effort put forth by the entire team.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.