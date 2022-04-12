CAYUGA, Ind. – Seeger took the lead against North Vermillion in the top of the first inning and went on to defeat the host Falcons in the first game of a softball doubleheader by a 10-1 score on Tuesday.
The Patriots (3-3, 2-0 WRC) pushed a single run across the plate in the first inning after the initial two batters were outs.
Sophia Ashby got things going for the visitors with a double and scored when the next batter, Riley Shrader singled down the left field line for a 1-0 score.
Morgan Cooksey, pitching for Seeger, struck out two Falcon batters in the bottom half of the inning on her way to notching 14 strikeouts in the contest.
Seeger added two more runs in the second on a single by Cooksey and a home run over the left field fence by Keisha Inman – the first of her career by the sophomore according to Seeger head coach Ralph Shrader.
North Vermillion (1-5, 1-3 WRC) got their first hit of the game in their half of the second when freshman Olivia Baker singled to center, but she was destined to stay there as the next batter was the third out of the inning.
The Patriots doubled their lead in the third as the got three runs on an error, a walk and a home run by, Macy Kerr – also the first homer of her career according to Shrader.
The visitors threatened to add still more runs to their total as they loaded the bases against pitcher Addi Burns, but the freshman got the Patriots to pop up for the third out with no runs scoring.
The Falcons got leadoff hitter Ava Martin on base in the fourth and stole second after one out, but she died there as the next two batters struck out to retire the side.
Burns took down Seeger in order in the fifth, getting all three Patriot batters to ground out.
Her teammates could do no better in their half of the inning as all three Falcons struck out.
Seeger added three more runs in the sixth on two walks and two singles to make the score 9-0.
The North Vermillion defense limited the damage by turning a 1-3 double play as Kerr lashed a hard drive but right at Burns who threw to first to double the runner who had headed for second.
After the Falcons went down in order in the sixth, Seeger added one last run in the seventh on singles by Haley Parrish, Marianne Whorrall and Ashby to make it 10-0.
North Vermillion spoiled the Cooksey shutout in the bottom of the seventh as Jenna Bailey singled, Burns walked, Cami Pearman hit into a fielder’s choice and Kallie Holycross drove in Bailey to make the final score 10-1.
Falcon head coach Ardie Kilgore was happy with the defense played by his team and by the pitching, but he could not say the same about his offense.
“We’ve been struggling lately to score runs,” he said. “We aren’t getting the hits we need. We started the season okay, but the last couple of games, we just aren’t doing it.”
Returning to the play of the defense, freshman second baseman Baker handled several wicked shots at her position, including grabbing two low line drives for outs.
For Shrader, he said he was pleased that his team got off to a quick start, saying that took pressure off the players.
He complemented Kerr and Inman for their home runs and added that Cooksey had her best game of the season, saying, “She was hitting her spots” on the way to the 14 strikeouts.
In the nightcap between the two teams, the first four batters for North Vermillion scored on home runs by Martin and Bailey for a 4-0 lead in the top of the first.
However, the contest eventually slipped away from the Falcons who lost the second game of the doubleheader by a 14-6 score.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
