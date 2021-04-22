VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger softball team scored at least two runs in each inning as they went on to beat Fountain Central 20-0.
Hannah Wheeler had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Patriots, while Macy Kerr had a home run and three RBIs, Haley Parrish had three RBIs, Riley Shrader and Marianne Whorrall each had two hits and two RBIs and Morgan Moller had two hits.
Morgan Cooksey gave up only two hits with 11 strikeouts on the mound.
Maddie Medley and Chloe Golia each had a hit for Fountain Central.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Seeger 20, Fountain Central 0
Seeger`454`25`— `20`12`0
F. Central`000`00`—`0`2`8
WP — Morgan Cooksey. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — S: Morgan Moller, Marianne Whorrall, Hannah Wheeler. 2B — S: Cooksey. 3B — S: Moller, Riley Shrader. HR — S: Wheeler, Macy Kerr. RBIs — S: Wheeler 4, Kerr 3, Parrish 3, Shrader 2, Whorrall 2.
