WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Just leading 5-4 going into the sixth, the Seeger softball team put up four runs to get that 9-4 win over North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Marianne Whorrall had three RBIs for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader ahd two RBIs and Sophia Ashby had three hits and a RBI. Morgan Cooksey had six strikeouts on the mound to get the win.
Ava Martin had two home runs and four RBIs for North Vermillion, while Emily Fitzwater had a doubles.
PREP SOFTBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 9, North Vermillion 4
N. Vermillion`000`220`0`—`4 `5`4
Seeger`100`224`x`—`9`6`1
WP — Morgan Cooksey. LP — Emily Fitzwater. Two or more hits — NV: Ava Martin S: Sophia Ashby 3. 2B — NV: Fitzwater S: Haley Parrish. 3B — S: Ashby, Morgan Moller. HR — NV: Martin 2. RBIs — NV: Martin 4 S: Marianne Whorrall 3, Riley Shrader 2, Ashby, Parrish, Keisha Inman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.