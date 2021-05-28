DELPHI, Ind. — Offensive production was one of the strengths of the Seeger softball team coming into Thursday's sectional championship game against Western Boone.
The Patriots were averaging 9.9 runs a contest and only one team — South Vermillion — had held them to less than four runs in a game.
But when it mattered the most, Seeger was stymied by Western Boone left-hander Hannah Redlin along with a little help from her defense as the Stars claimed the Sectional 38 title with an 8-1 victory over the Patriots.
"We really did struggle putting things together, and I'll be honest, I was terrible,'' said Seeger coach Ralph Schrader. "We we did get some things going, I ran us out of innings. I didn't do what I needed to do as their coach. The girls deserve better than that.''
Schrader's frustrations center on a pair of double plays turned by Western Boone — one in the fourth inning and one in the fifth inning.
"We were trying get something to happen, but it was probably a little over aggressive on my part and they might have been a little tentative,'' Schrader said. "I just should have been smarter. I put us in some bad spots.''
The Stars (18-11) also deserve some credit with near-perfect execution in both situations.
It also didn't help the Patriots (20-4) that Redlin held them to just three hits, while she struck out four and walked three batters.
Momentum was also a big problem.
Western Boone took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on run-scoring hits from Makenzie Amich and Emily Conyer.
And even when Seeger pulled within 2-1 in the fourth when Sophia Ashby scored on the only error committed by Western Boone, the Stars responded with a 5-run inning that started with a bunt hit by Emma Shirley and featured a pair of sacrifice bunts by Amich and Conyer.
"Western Boone hit the ball well through their entire lineup,'' said Schrader, noting that the Stars finished with 13 hits, including four doubles. "They had players step up tonight — that hit the ball and put it in play.
"They are normally a bunting team at the bottom of their order and they executed. And when they didn't get the bunt down, they made us pay then as well.''
That came in the five-run fifth as No. 9 hitter Jacelyn Wilson fouled off a pair of bunt attempts and then promptly drilled an RBI double off of the left-field fence.
Seeger will return all but one of its players as Megan Moller is the lone senior on the Patriots roster.
"We are really proud of what we have done this year,'' Schrader said. "We are going to miss Megan Moller greatly. She is a little spitfire and a great leader. I wish I could have coached her a few more years.''
But, with eight starters returning, was Thursday's sectional championship a learning experience for future Seeger teams?
"I'm sure if was for them, but it better be for me,'' Schrader said. "I hope we understand and learn from this.
"We are also going to beef up our schedule and try to pick up some tougher competition to prepare us for this.''
At Delphi
Sectional 38 Championship
Western Boone 8, Seeger 1
Seeger`000`100`0`—`1`3`1
W.Boone`020`510`x`—`8`13`1
WP — Hannah Redlin. LP — Morgan Cooksey. Two or more hits — Seeger: Sophia Ashby 2. Western Boone: Josalyn Lewis 3, Emma Shirley 2, Sydney Kraus 2, Jacelyn Wilson 2. 2B — Seeger: Marianne Whorrall. Western Boone: Lewis 2, Shirley, Wilson, Makenzie Amich. RBIs — Western Boone: Amich 2, Lewis, Kraus, Wilson, Emily Conyer.
Records — Seeger 20-4 overall. Western Boone 18-11 overall.
