WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger softball team had 12 hits as they beat Covington 7-2 on Thursday after the Patriots beat the Trojans 8-5 on Tuesday.
Haley Parrish had two hits and two RBIs for Seeger, while Macy Kerr, Rylea Wetz and Marianne Whorrall each had two hits and one RBI. Morgan Cooksey had five strikeouts in seven innings on the mound.
Alex Sutherlin had a double and the lone RBI for the Trojans, while Lauryn Kampen had a double.
Both teams will be in action Saturday as Seeger will play Parke Heritage and Covington will take on Riverton Parke.
PREP SOFTBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 7, Covington 2
Covington`011`000`0`— `2 `5` 3
Seeger`140`200`x`—`7`12`4
WP — Morgan Cooksey. LP — Ashlynn Alexander. Two or more hits — S: Haley Parrish, Macy Kerr, Marianne Whorrall, Rylea Wetz. 2B — S: Parrish 2 C: Alex Sutherlin, Lauryn Kempen. RBIs — S: Parrish 2, Kerr, Whorrall, Wetz C: Sutherlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.