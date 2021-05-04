Covington logo

COVINGTON, Ind. — Shiann Haymaker had an RBI double but the Covington softball team lost to Seeger 10-1 on Tuesday.

Briley Peyton went 2-for-3 for the Trojans, who is 7-8 and will face Riverton Parke in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you