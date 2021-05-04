COVINGTON, Ind. — Shiann Haymaker had an RBI double but the Covington softball team lost to Seeger 10-1 on Tuesday.
Briley Peyton went 2-for-3 for the Trojans, who is 7-8 and will face Riverton Parke in a doubleheader on Saturday.
DANVILLE - Robert C. "Chan" Mathews, III, 88, of Danville, IL passed ways at 10:10 AM on May 2, 2021 at Colonial Manor in Danville, IL. Chan was born on October 6, 1932 in Atlanta, GA the son of Robert C. Mathews, Jr., and Tallulah (Lemmond) Mathews. He married Joan Marie Woyner on January 3…
TILTON - Evelyn L. Simpkins, 93, of Tilton, Illinois passed away at 11:20 am on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman, Illinois. Evelyn was born July 16, 1927 in Catlin, Illinois to Roy and Nellie Pate Holman. She married Harry Simpkins on December 14, 1946 in C…
of Mt. Pleasant,SMITH, Sylvia May, 92, a former Danville resident died Sunday May 2, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Funeral services at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington.
