ARMSTRONG — The Salt Fork softball team used an 8-run fifth inning to pull away and beat Armstrong-Potomac 13-8 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had a home run and three RBIs for the Storm, who was only up 5-4 before the fifth inning, while Sailor Pacot had a triple and two RBIs, Alexa Jamison had three hits and a RBI, Macie Russell, Karli McGee and Ava Ringstrom each had two hits and a RBI, Karlie Cain and Kailey Frischkorn each had one RBI and Kenzie Childs had two hits.
Tori Parkerson had three RBIs for the Trojans, who scored four runs in the seventh to make the game close, while Kyla Bullington, McKenna Ackerman and Brynn Spencer each had one RBI.
The Storm will play Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Armstrong
Salt Fork 13, Armstrong-Potomac 8
Salt Fork`004`180`0`— `13 `14` 1
A-P`000`400`4`—`8`3`2
WP — Karlie Cain. LP — McKenna Ackerman. Two or more hits — SF: Alexa Jamison 3, Macie Russell, Karli McGee, Ava Ringstrom, Kenzie Childs 2B — SF: Ringstrom, McGee. 3B — SF: Salior Pacot. HR — SF: Kendyl Hurt. RBIs — SF: Hurt 3, Pacot 2, Jamison, Russell, McGee, Kailey Frischkorn, Ringstrom AP: Tori Parkerson 3, Kyla Bullington, McKenna Ackerman, Brynn Spencer.
