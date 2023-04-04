CASEY — The Salt Fork softball team played its second doubleheader in less than a week on Tuesday, losing both games to Casey-Westfield.
The Storm scored the first run of the first game, but that was it as it would fall 10-1 to the Warriors. Kendyl Hurt had the lone RBI and Macie Russell had a double.
In the second game, Casey-Westfield jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fifth and went on to win 5-1. Kailey Frischkorn had two hits while Hurt scored the lone run.
The Storm will try to rebound on Thursday, when they will host Covington.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Casey
Game 1
Casey-Westfield 10, Salt Fork 1
Salt Fork`100`000`0`— `1 `2` 1
C-W`303`202`x`—`10`12`0
WP — Cutright. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — CW: Cutright 3, Goble, Redman, Cribelar. 2B — SF: Macie Russell CW: Cribelar 2, Cutright. 3B — CW: Goble. HR — CW: Cutright. RBIs — SF: Hurt CW: Cutright 3, Cribelar 2, Goble, Redman, Warfel.
Game 2
Casey-Westfield 5, Salt Fork 1
Salt Fork`000`001`0`— `1 `5` 1
C-W`000`230`x`—`5`12`1
WP — Goble. LP — Karli McGee. Two or more hits — SF: Kailey Frischkorn CW: Cribelar 3, Ring 3, Cutright. 2B — SF: Frischkorn CW: Smith, Jean. HR — CW: Cutright. RBIs — CW: Cutright, Smith, Ring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.